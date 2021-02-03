Mixed report card for Sheffield policing

South Yorkshire Police and Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, spoke to Sheffield Live! following publication of the Sheffield District force performance report. The report to the Commissioner’s Public Accountability Board highlighted improvements in addressing organised crime groups and neighbourhood safety but highlighted the need to improve detection of burglaries and car crimes. Andy Kershaw reports.
