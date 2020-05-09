Student medics called in to cover hospital staff shortages

The NHS has turned to medical students to assist in treating non-Covid-19 patients amidst hospital staff shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Charlotte Kessell, a fourth year medical student at the University of Sheffield, told Sheffield Live! she has been called in to work up to 16 hours per week at Rotherham General Hospital to treat non-Covid19 patients. Sean Johnson reports for Sheffield Live!
