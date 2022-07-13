Barnsley Council to open a women refuge centre

Barnsley Council has announced a new day support refuge for women in abusive relationships is to be established in the town to support victims. A report warned that the number of referrals has been increasing and cases were also rising among male victims. Rosemary Clower, senior commissioning manager at Barnsley Council spoke to Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh.
