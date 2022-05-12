Plans unveiled for new public space in Rotherham

Rotherham Council has unveiled plans for Riverside Gardens, a new public space that will form a key gateway to the flagship Forge Island leisure development and wider town centre. The proposals include an eight screen cinema and a hotel as well as bars and restaurants together with additional green spaces and play areas with connections to the river and nature. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Rory Battye, project manager at Rotherham Council.
