Busk Aid returns to Sheffield city centre

A group of musicians will perform live on Sheffield streets on Saturday as part of Busk Aid where all donations go towards humanitarian aid around the world. It’s the first time the team will perform live since lockdown when the yearly event had to go virtual. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Alison Trezise, chair of Sheffield Christian Aid Committee and Yo Tozerloft, a volunteer at Busk Aid.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..