Care homes collaborate to combat coronavirus

Sheffield’s award-winning Nightingale Care Home told Sheffield Live! that cooperation among care homes has been key to coping with Covid-19. The Ecclesfield-based care home provides specialist support for elderly residents with dementia. Manager Julie Wright said communication and mutual support among care homes has strengthened the ability of staff and managers to cope with the crisis. Jeremiah Malikebu reports.
