Opposition grows to lap dancing club licence renewal

Calls are growing for the Spearmint Rhino lap dancing club licence renewal to be rejected due to its location close to educational facilities, residential properties and businesses. Renewal of the venue licence is due to be considered at a 19 June meeting of Sheffield Council after being previously extended for a 12 month period. Campaigners have already secured a judicial review of the Council’s previous decision and a hearing is set to take place a week after the licence renewal meeting. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!