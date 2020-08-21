Odeon cinema reopens under new government guidelines

Following months of lockdown closure the Odeon Cinema has announced it will reopen in Sheffield joining seventy other cinemas that have reopened across the country. Seating will be limited to maintain social distancing measures and will allow families to sit together. Alterations have also been made to air conditioning to prevent circulation and bring cool air from outside. Bookings will be limited to contactless payments and online pre-booking. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Phil Towers, general manager at Odeon Sheffield General.