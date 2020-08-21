Outdoor seating scheme assists bars and cafes

Sheffield Council have adopted a fast track scheme to enable local businesses to apply for outdoor seating approvals and to provide barriers to separate pedestrians from cafe and bar customers. With businesses struggling with safe distancing requirements for indoor spaces the scheme is intended to promote greater use of the outdoor environment and is supported by the Council’s share of government funding to re-open high streets and commercial areas. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Councillor Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and infrastructure.