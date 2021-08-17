New social housing development in Rotherham

New homes have been built on derelict land to help people in housing need in Rotherham and to provide a route onto the property ladder. The new development at Broom Valley has 44 homes with some to be rented and others available to be purchased through a shared ownership scheme with Rotherham Council. The development has cost around £6 million with part funding from Homes England. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Cllr Amy Brookes, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for housing.