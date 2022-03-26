New rules on mobile phone use while driving

Laws on mobile phones use while driving have changed to make virtually any form of handheld use illegal, including refreshing a screen, taking photos or scrolling. The new rules mean you can only use your device in am emergency when it is unsafe or impractical to stop, when safely parked or to make contactless payments at a drive through. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Joanne Wherle, manager for South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..