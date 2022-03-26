Covering Ukraine 2022 #5

Covering Ukraine is a special production for the Local Television Network covering the war in Ukraine, produced by Latest TV (Brighton) and Sheffield Live! TV, with reports from Ukrainian journalists, solidarity action in the UK and Ukrainian culture. In this latest edition we feature a special report from Hromadske TV who take us inside a maternity hospital in Kyiv and we talk to a Ukrainian resident in Brighton, Tetyana McNair .
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..