New research highlights gender pay gap

Campaigners have called for employers to be forced to pay women and men equally for doing the same or similar jobs in response to a Fawcett Society report that concludes women are paid 11.3% less for doing the same job with similar qualifications. The report release on International Equal Pay Day also highlights the need for more investment in child care to help women back to work. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Charlotte Mead from Sheffield’s Women Equality Party.