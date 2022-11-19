Koroma family accept court decision

The mother of a young black man who was brutally stabbed to death by a white racist while distributing church leaflets in Sheffield city centre has told Sheffield Live! she and her family accepted the court’s decision on the case. On 17 September 2021, officers were called to High Street at around 4.30pm following reports of a stabbing. Detectives found Mohamed Issa Koroma, 24, in a pool of blood with serious and critical injuries to his neck. A post-mortem concluded that he died as a result of stab wounds. James Lee, 32, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, was arrested and later charged. Lee was sentenced on 11 September 2022 to indefinite detention in a mental hospital after pleading guilty to manslaughter on the ground of diminished responsibility.