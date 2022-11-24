Closed airport could reopen says South Yorkshire Mayor

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has told Sheffield Live! that the Sheffield-Doncaster airport which closed earlier this month could reopen next year if a takeover deal is finalised. Talks between owners Peel and a business consortium are still ongoing following the closure of the site earlier this month. In July owners, peel announced the airport would closed as they said it was not “commercially viable”. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
