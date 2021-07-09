Sheffield sweet enough

Sheffield Council has launched a campaign to reduce sugar intake and to promote healthy eating. Almost two thirds of Sheffield adults are said to be overweight and one in four children are above a healthy weight when they start school. The amount of tooth decay is also a concern with over 2,000 children from across the city hospitalised for painful tooth extractions in just one year. The campaign includes a guide book on how to cut down sugar as well as recipes for food ideas. Fifty percent of the books printed will be donated to lower-income families in Sheffield whilst the rest will be on sale at retail outlets across the city. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Greg Fell, director for public health in Sheffield.