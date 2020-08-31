Sheffield College face coverings to be mandatory

Sheffield College has announced that face coverings will be mandatory for students and staff returning for the new term beginning on the seventh of September. As schools and colleges prepare for a new term, social distancing and safety measures are being put in place. The government has said that face coverings will be mandatory in local lockdown areas but otherwise at the discretion of headteachers. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principle at The Sheffield College.