Sheffield Pakistani community raise over £20k for flood victims

The Pakistani community in Sheffield have raised over £20,000 to help flood victims in Northern Pakistan whose houses and crops were washed away after a heavy downpour in August. On Sunday a group of community elders gathered at the Pakistan Muslim Centre on Woodburn road, where a cheque for £20,000 was handed to UK charity Edhi International Foundation to continue its work in helping flood victims in Pakistan. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!