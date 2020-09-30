More people quit smoking due to Covid-19

Ahead of the flu season health charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) is to launch its Stoptober campaign to encourage people to quit smoking. The October campaign will remind smokers that now more than ever is a good time for smokers to put their lungs first, quit smoking and breathe easier. Data from the UCL Smoking Toolkit Study show that in 2020 in England there has been a surge in smokers trying to quit and a big increase in success rates for those who try. ASH say over a million people in the UK have quit smoking during the coronavirus lockdown. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!