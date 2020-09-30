Early closure will put jobs and pubs at risk say owners

Pub landlords in Sheffield are worried their businesses will not survive if the early closing restrictions continue for long. Last week the government ordered all pubs, bars and restaurants to shut at 10pm in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Barrington Spence, owner of Barry’s on London Road and Jonathan Daniel Leigh, supervisor at the Rutland Arms on Brown Street told Sheffield Live! there should be more support from the government to help businesses. Baillor Jalloh reports.