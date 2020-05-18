Food banks face huge increase in demand

Food banks in Sheffield have been seen a huge increase in demand from families and individuals facing reduced income and delays in processing grants and universal credit. Ben Miskell, councillor for Park and Arbourthorne told Sheffield Live! the S2 Foodbank had experienced a sixfold increase in demand and had distributed 15 tonnes of food in April, while the Spires Centre in Arbourthorne had increased its foodbank service to support over 350 families. Azz Mohammed reports.