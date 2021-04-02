Local consortium wins digital broadcasting licence

The licence to operate the new digital audio broadcasting (DAB) service for Sheffield and Rotherham has been awarded to a partnership of community media organisations. Shefcast Digital promises to bring more than 20 new radio services to the DAB platform. Its founding partners include Sheffield Live, Link FM and Redroad FM. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Hafeas Rehman of Link FM.
