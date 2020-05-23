Homeless at greater risk following Archer Project fire

Shaffaq Mohammed, Liberal Democrat leader on Sheffield Council is calling for a citywide fundraising campaign to support the homeless. The Archer Project, a leading homelessness charity, has closed due to a recent fire caused during a break in. Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed also called on other providers to step in to help those needing food and support. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
