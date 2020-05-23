University applicants face uncertain future

Sixth form students seeking university places face an uncertain summer with exams cancelled and grades to be awarded on the basis of their previous academic performance. Some are worried they will not get the grades required to make it to their first choice institution. Will Burton, a Tapton School student, feels comfortable with his performance during sixth form but said others were less confident and struggling with the uncertainty as they wait to hear the outcome of the new assessment method. Reflecting on the school closures he said to Sheffield Live! “I don’t think it’s really hit me yet. Obviously it’s been a while since we finished now, but it was just very sudden. Lots of people were quite emotional.” Beth Gavaghan reports.