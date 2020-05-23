Teachers union says no to school openings until safe

The Sheffield branch of the National Education Union (NEU) is calling for schools to remain closed until five safety tests have been met. Opposing government plans to reopen schools on 1 June, the union said schools should remain closed until there is a lower count of Covid-19 cases, a clear downward trend, comprehensive access to testing and a national plan in place for social distancing and personal protective equipment. Government plans are for nursery, reception, year one and year six classes to return on 1 June. The NEU is calling on Sheffield Council to follow the example of other local authorities including Liverpool , Hartlepol and Solihull, which have refused to reopen schools until additional assurances are in place on safety. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Simon Murch, joint secretary for Sheffield NEU.