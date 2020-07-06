Here to Help campaign promotes mental health support

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust have launched a campaign to raise awareness of the range of mental health support available in the city. During the lockdown period the country has seen a 20 per cent rise in anxiety and depression but many refrain from talking about mental health issues or seeking help until problems become acute. The campaign is supported by well known Sheffield public figures who have contributed to a video message. The campaign aims to increase the number of people accessing mental health support early. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Abhi Shetty, consultant psychiatrist for the Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust.