Asylum seekers missing out on pandemic support

Asylum seekers have not been getting adequate levels of care and support during the lockdown period according to the South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group (SYMAAG). The campaign group has set up a crowdfunding campaign to pay for basic necessities like toilet paper and cleaning products following reports from some tenants and residents of overcrowding and unsafe conditions. The privatised asylum housing contract for Yorkshire and the North East was transferred in 2019 from GS4 to Mears after previous complaints of negligent and inhumane treatment. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to researcher Jon Grayson, SYMAAG manager Manuch Manuch and Darnall Councillor Zahira Naz.