Fundraising campaign launched to save homework club

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help sustain Broomhall Homework Club after Sheffield University decided to cut its funding. The club, which started over three decades ago, supports around 50 students at any one time with most being from ethnic minority communities in the local area. The students, aged from eight to 18 years receive help with reading and spelling, through to GCSE revision and A-level course work. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jallh spoke to Jillian Creasey, chair of the board of trustees.