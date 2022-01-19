Sheffield barbershop becomes autism friendly

A hair salon in Sheffield has extended its current space to provide support for children and adults with autism and others who may experience anxiety or stress. The additional space at The Cutting Crew located on London Road, provides toys for chldren and a quiet relaxing salon with dim lighting and no music to support. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Kathy Chisholm, owner of the The Cutting Crew.
