Disability arts charity adapts to lockdown

Disability arts charity Under the Stars have adapted their work with vulnerable people by embracing online technologies and providing support for home-based activities. The charity supports adults with learning disabilities and has been organising social events and studio-based music, drama and dance workshops in Sheffield for over ten years. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to music teacher Alex Deadman and musician Michael Hambrey.
