Fitness charity receives £100k mystery bequest

A Sheffield fitness charity has been rescued after a mysterious benefactor left the organisation £100,000 in his will. Age Active, which holds fitness classes for people over 50 in the city centre, was left the money by the unknown benefactor, part of a £1.1m payout to 11 organisations which received donations. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Dave Schofield, coordinator for Age Active.