Dozens join rally in solidarity with rail workers

For a third time this week, rail passengers have faced widespread disruption and cancellations as Britain’s biggest nationwide rail strike for three decades continued at the weekend. Workers responsible for train lines and infrastructure across the UK walked out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday over a pay dispute and compulsory redundancies. The government and Network Rail have said changes are needed to modernise the rail network. On Saturday dozens of people attended a rally outside Sheffield’s East Midland train station to stand in solidarity with the RMT union workers. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!