Sheffield motorists struggle with fuel price hike

The cost of filling an average family car with petrol has reached £100 as fuel prices continue to rise. Soaring fuel prices have been driven by the war in Ukraine and moves to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian oil. The RAC motoring has said the cost of filling a 55-litre tank with petrol reached £100 this month and £103.43 for diesel. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
