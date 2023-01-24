Fargate containers to be dismantled

Liberal Democrats councillor, Martin Smith, has described the container project as a “shambles” after a Sheffield Council report recommended the complex be dismantled and stored for future use in communities or parks. The eight units in Fargate, which opened in October 2022 after a three month delay, were installed as a pop-up space for food stalls, shops and events, and to help boost footfall. Having spent nearly £0.5 million on the project the council has announced the containers will be removed at the end of February. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!