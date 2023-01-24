Drama company granted Arts Council partnership status

Sheffield based Utopia Theatre has been granted National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) status by Arts Council England to establish an African Theatre Youth Academy. The award assures funding for three years to run regular performing arts classes and workshops to compliment the skills of young people age 9-19 years with oral storytelling and performance techniques, including acting, music, dance, learning a musical instrument, public speaking and film making. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
