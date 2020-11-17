Employment expert welcomes furlough extension

Shaun Duffy, an employment expert at Sheffield’s Citizen Advice has told Sheffield Live! the extension of the furlough scheme is good news for employers in the region. Two weeks ago, the Prime Minister announced the second national lockdown in England and the extension of the furlough scheme for another five months. Under the scheme employers can claim up to 80% of their employees wages or a maximum of £2500 a month from the government. This also applies to those who are self-employed. Baillor Jalloh reports.