Local councillor pays tribute to outgoing Sheffield leader

Councillor Mazher Igbal, the cabinet member for Business at Sheffield City Council has paid tribute to outgoing leader Cllr Julie Dore who announced she was stepping down at then end of this month after nine years in the job. Earlier this week Cllr Bob Johnson was announced as the new leader of the Sheffield Labour party and will replace Julie Dore as the new leader in January.
