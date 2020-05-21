Drivers advised to be aware of cyclists and pedestrians

As vehicles return to the roads South Yorkshire Police and the Safer Roads Partnership are asking drivers to reduce their speed and to be alert to other road users including cyclists and pedestrians. People have become accustomed to fewer cars on the roads and a growing number have taken up cycling to avoid using public transport during the lockdown. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to the Safer Roads Partnership manager Joanne Wehrle.
