Sheffield University engineers help tackle PPE shortage

Engineering staff at the University of Sheffield are helping tackle the coronavirus pandemic by producing personal protective equipment for medical staff using 3D printers. Dr Pete Mylon, a senior engineering teacher told Sheffield Live! his team have produced dozens of face shields for staff in South Yorkshire hospitals using the university’s iForge makerspace. Sean Johnson reports.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..