Care homes demand improved funding

Silver Healthcare, which employs over 60 staff, is among care home providers demanding to know why Sheffield Council is only offering a 5 per cent fees increase to address underfunding of care homes. Government has announced a £1.6b funding package to local authorities including support for care providers. A petition has been launched to raise the issue of funding and personal protective equipment. Sheffield Live reporter Azz Mohamed spoke to Roy Young, managing director for Silver Healthcare.
