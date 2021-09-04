Activists urge holiday firm to withdraw from asylum deportations

Activists from South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group and One Rainbow Bridge Network have called on holiday firm TUI to pull out of a Home Office deal to assist asylum seeker deportation. The group organised a protest earlier this week outside the TUI shop on the Moor. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Shian Harris of South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group.