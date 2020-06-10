Doc/Fest 2020 goes virtual

Sheffield’s International Documentary Film Festival, Doc/Fest, which normally brings thousands of visitors to Sheffield from all parts of the world, is to be run as a series of online events this year. Festival Director, Cintia Gil, told Sheffield Live! the event is expected to lose a third of its budget due to the coronavirus pandemic and will have a different feel without physical screenings. It is hoped to follow with a series of weekend screenings in the autumn as Sheffield cinemas reopen. Azz Mohammed reports.