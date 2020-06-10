Sheffield MP fears second wave of coronavirus pandemic

Paul Blomfield, MP for Sheffield Central, is concerned that schools reopening and an early return to work could lead to a second wave of Covid-19 infections and deaths. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Blomfield said the government was taking too long to put in place a viable test, track and isolate strategy to contain further spread of the coronavirus. Azz Mohammed reports.
