Sheffield MP fears second wave of coronavirus pandemic

Covid-19, Front Page, Photo, Sheffield News
Paul Blomfield, MP for Sheffield Central, is concerned that schools reopening and an early return to work could lead to a second wave of Covid-19 infections and deaths. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Blomfield said the government was taking too long to put in place a viable test, track and isolate strategy to contain further spread of the coronavirus. Azz Mohammed reports.