Halal food bank opens in Nether Edge

Nether Edge and Sharrow Food Bank has been set up on Abbeydale Road to provide halal, vegetarian and vegan food packages for those in need. The project is the initiative of a group of local including TSY, Families Relief, iAspire foundation, One Nation Community Centre and the Sheffield Muslim Community Forum. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to founder and director of Nether Edge and Sharrow Food Bank Nighat Basharat.