Data breach revealed details of Sheffield motorists

An investigation is under way after it was revealed that a database containing the details of thousands of Sheffield motorists could be accessed online. Technology website The Register revealed this week that records of 8.6m journeys on Sheffield’s roads could be searched on the city’s Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system without the need to enter any login credentials or password. A Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police statement said: “We take joint responsiblity for working to address this data breach” and confirmed that they have both notified the Information Commissioners Office. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Sheffield Council leader Julie Dore.