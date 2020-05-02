Sheffield Sharks keep fans engaged under lockdown

Sheffield Sharks are among the city’s sports teams maintaining their readiness for a return to action and meanwhile keeping their fans engaged with some highlights of past performances. Sarah Backovic, managing director at Sheffield Sharks spoke to Sheffield Live! about the impact of the lockdown on the city’s basketball team. Jeremiah Malikebu reports for Sheffield Live!
