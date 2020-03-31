Covid-19 death of long-serving councillor

Tributes have poured in for councillor Pat Midgley, a former Lord Mayor of Sheffield who served on Sheffield Council for 33 years and has died following a diagnosis of Covid-19. The 82 year old was admitted to Northern General Hospital last week and sadly died on Sunday afternoon. Sheffield Live! spoke to her colleague and friend Jim Steinke, councillor for Nether Edge and Sharrow. Baillor Jalloh reports.