Sheffield healthcare firm awards pay rise to carers

Sheffield care provider, Silver Healthcare, has rewarded its employees with a pay rise for their work looking after some of the most vulnerable people in the city during the coronavirus crisis. Managing director Roy Young, whose company employs over 60 staff in Sheffield care homes, has pledged to pay carers an extra £1.79 an hour, amounting to a 21.8% pay rise. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
