Animal rescue charity faces uncertain future

Rotherham-based animal rescue charity Rain Rescue is facing an uncertain future due to the impact of the coronavirus on its fundraising and donations. Since its foundation in 2002 the charity has saved the lives of thousands of cats and dogs including abandoned and unwanted animals for which its rescue centre provides space and support to recover while a new home is being sought. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Shelley Richmond, chair of Rain Rescue.
