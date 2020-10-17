More public awareness needed on how to do CPR

As part of Restart a Heart Day, Yorkshire Ambulance and the University of Sheffield’s Acute Care and Trauma Society are raising awareness on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Kuldeep Mathary, a medical student at the University of Sheffield, told Sheffield Live! many people don’t know how to respond when a person’s heart stops beating and more awareness is needed of the lifesaving technique. Baillor Jalloh reports.